Vishal Atreya to collaborate with PRK Films for a project

Vishal Atreya, the director who gained fame with his critically acclaimed debut, Tatsama Tadbhava (2023), starring Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj, and produced by Pannaga Bharana, is carefully selecting his sophomore project. His latest Instagram post provides an update with a picture of him with producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and the caption ‘Always an absolute pleasure meeting you, ma’am. This time, going back with an added level of excitement.’ This note from the director hints at a significant opportunity.

According to our sources, the director is likely to collaborate with PRK Productions for a project that is in its initial stages of discussion. PRK Productions, known for bankrolling films like Kavaludaari, French Biriyani, Gandhada Gudi, the recent Achar & Co, and the upcoming medical thriller O2, is actively seeking out-of-the-box scripts, and talks have been initiated with the Vishal Athreya.