Vishal Atreya to collaborate with PRK Films for a project

Vishal Atreya, the director who gained fame with his critically acclaimed debut, Tatsama Tadbhava (2023), starring Meghana Raj Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj, and produced by Pannaga Bharana, is carefully selecting his sophomore project. His latest Instagram post provides an update with a picture of him with producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and the caption ‘Always an absolute pleasure meeting you, ma’am. This time, going back with an added level of excitement.’ This note from the director hints at a significant opportunity.
According to our sources, the director is likely to collaborate with PRK Productions for a project that is in its initial stages of discussion. PRK Productions, known for bankrolling films like Kavaludaari, French Biriyani, Gandhada Gudi, the recent Achar & Co, and the upcoming medical thriller O2, is actively seeking out-of-the-box scripts, and talks have been initiated with the Vishal Athreya.
Interestingly, as shared by the director in a previous interview with CE, Tatsama Tadbhava initially caught the attention of PRK Productions and had piqued the interest of Puneeth Rajkumar, although Pannaga Bharana came on board as the producer. The director is currently in discussions with PRK for a new film, and it’s just a matter of a few rounds of talks before they finalise the script.
Meanwhile, there have been reports that PRK Productions, planning collaborations with various actors, will also team up with Yuvarajkumar for a project. The latter is making his debut with Hombale Films for a film titled Yuva, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, scheduled for a March end release.
Whether Yuvarajkumar will headline a film for Vishal Atreya or will the director collaborate with other actors to be made under PRK production banner, is yet to be known. Additionally, Vishal is likely to work with Meghana Raj Sarja for a film, once again and there are potential plans for a film with Prajwal Devaraj as well.