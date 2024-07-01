Director Indrajit Lankesh’s 'Gowri' locks release date

Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who last directed the Bollywood venture Shakeela, is returning to theatres with his next directorial, Gowri. This film serves as a significant launch platform for his son, Samarjit Lankesh.

The film has now officially locked August 15, Independence Day as its release date. The announcement was made at a grand event recently, setting the stage for a release that takes advantage of the holiday weekend. The film will hit theatres alongside two other films: Krishnam Prayana Sakhi, starring Ganesh, and Powder, starring Diganth

Gowri, based on true events, introduces Sanya Iyer on the silver screen as the female lead. Gowri features an ensemble cast including Sweezal, Chandu Gowda, and other notable actors in key roles. The film has been generating buzz for its musical compositions. With music directors Jassie Gift and Chandan Shetty composing the music, the film will feature cinematography by AJ Shetty.