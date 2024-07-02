Shreyas Chinga describes 'One and a Half' as a technician’s film

Actor Shreyas Chinga, who began his acting career with films like Rangbirangi, David, and The Vacant House, is all set to make his directorial debut with One and a Half. He also stars in the lead role alongside Manvita Harish Kamath as the heroine. The film has wrapped up shooting and is currently in post-production. Recently, the team unveiled a sneak peek of a song on producer R Charan's birthday.

Speaking at the event, Manvita expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "This film is special to me; it introduced a new person into my life. The film is also beautifully made. Manikanth Kadri’s music is outstanding. Likhita Siri, my co-star, and I bonded well. Director Shreyas has done an excellent job, both as a director and an actor. Laughter and teamwork make every day on set a joy."

Director Shreyas Chinga highlighted the collaborative effort behind One and a Half, describing it as a technician's film. "Every technician who worked in this film is like family, and they fulfilled their duties diligently. I thank the entire crew for their support. It's a unique film, and we need the support of the audience during these times. There's potential for it to be made in other languages too," he remarked.

Produced under the Sulakshmi Films banner, One and a Half is a comedy that has a protagonist named 'Kannada'. The ensemble cast includes Sadhu Kokila, Avinash, Suchendra Prasad, Sparsha Rekha, Ananthu, Sundarshree, Hitesh Kumar, Mahantesh Hiremath, Nikita Dorthodi, Lalita Naik, Rohit Arun Aman, and Rakhi Bhutappa. Devendra serves as the cinematographer for the film.