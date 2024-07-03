‘Cinema thrives not just on stardom but on compelling content and direction’: Ranjith Kumar Gowda

Ranjith Kumar Gowda, known for his work on films like Madarangi and Vascodigama as an assistant director, is again stepping into the limelight with his upcoming directorial Kagada. This nostalgic tale, set in 2005, promises to rekindle the essence of old-school romance amidst rural disparities. The film marks Ranjith's second directorial venture after his debut film, Apple Cake.

Speaking about Kagada, Ranjith describes it as a narrative steeped in the simplicity of teenage love, where emotions are expressed through handwritten letters before the era of mobile phones. The film unfolds in two villages and revolves around a poignant love story between two youngsters.

The cast features newcomers Aditya, making his debut as the lead, and Ankita Jayaram, a familiar face from over 30 films in Kannada cinema, in a pivotal role. The ensemble also includes Neha Patil, Bala Rajawadi, Ninasam Ashwath, Mata Koppala, and Shivamanju, along with 15 fresh talents who are part of a crucial sports event, kabaddi, reveals the director.

Ranjith remains confident in his choice of fresh faces in an industry where theatres depend on star cinema, which often dominates on the silver screen. "Even the stars were newcomers once," he remarks. "Cinema thrives not just on stardom but on compelling content and direction. We've seen films with big names fail due to weak stories, while fresh faces have delivered hits because of strong scripts."

Beyond its nostalgic appeal, Ranjith aims to deliver a profound message through Kagada. "The story reflects on timeless themes of love transcending boundaries, even those of religion," he explains. "Set in early 2000, it explores how love can lead to both unity and discord within communities. Ultimately, it underscores the primacy of humanity over any differences."

Ranjith wears multiple hats in Kagada, handling the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Produced by Arun Kumar Anjenaya, the film boasts cinematography by Venus Nagraj Murthy, music by Pradeep Verma, and editing by Pavan Gowda.