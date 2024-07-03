‘Every detail in the postcard ties into our narrative’: Vikhyath

Director Vikhyath has managed to bring together two celebrated actors, Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh, marking their first on-screen pairing. The project, still untitled but hyped as ‘The greatest show never seen,’ has already sparked intrigue with its initial poster featuring Ramesh Aravind and Ganesh amidst soldiers in a foreign location.

Adding to the excitement, the makers celebrate Golden Star Ganesh’s birthday on Tuesday with a special postcard. Dated back to 1970 and featuring a Shanghai motif and flight insignia, the postcard showcased youthful portraits of Ganesh and Ramesh Aravind, with a nostalgic touch including a whistle—an emblematic element hinting at the storyline’s essence.

Director Vikhyath elaborated on the significance of the postcard, stating, “Every detail ties into our narrative, offering a glimpse into the story we’re crafting, ahead of the first look to be unveiled on August 16, coinciding with our auspicious muhurat day on Varamahalakshmi festival. We are currently planning an elaborate photoshoot set this week.”

“The film spans multiple eras, primarily set against the backdrop of the 1990s,” Vikhyath revealed. “We’re set to begin filming on festival day, when we will be revealing the title and teaser, and this special postcard serves as our invitation to audiences.”

Producing this ambitious project is Satyarayala (who is also backing Anna From Mexico starring Dhananjay) of The Rayala Studios in association with Vikhyath Chitra. The production team is currently finalising the cast and crew, promising further announcements in due course.