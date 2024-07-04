Balachandra turns actor, writer, producer for 'Kannnajaru'

R Balachandra, known for his production ventures like Mahanubhavaru and Naayaka, has juggled multiple responsibilities in his latest venture, Kannanjaru. The upcoming film has Balachandra writing, producing, as well as acting in the lead role.

Reflecting on his journey, he shares, “Initially, I entrusted the directorial reins to someone else, but when plans fell through, I stepped up to direct it myself.”

Billed as a thriller, Kannanjaru was filmed across 55 to 60 days in locales spanning Karkala, Udupi, and Honnavar, capturing the essence of its setting. Recently, the teaser for the film was unveiled following the earlier release of its motion poster and title, sparking positive responses from viewers, artists, and industry insiders alike.

The makers attribute the film’s title to a village near Karkala, suggesting a link to the thriller’s narrative. Balachandra hints that the title’s significance will unravel within the storyline itself.

The film also stars Apurva, Sharmita Gowda, veteran actor Ramakrishna, PS Sridhar, and Megha in pivotal roles. The film’s musical score is composed by Harshvardhan Raj, along with background score by Shashank Seshagiri, editing by Venky, and cinematography by Manjunath Hegde. A release date for Kannanjaru is yet to be announced by the makers.