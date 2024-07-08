'Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare' to premiere in Dubai on July 14

BENGALURU: Director Arun Amukta's Vidyarthi Vidyarthiniyare, which marks the silver screen debut of noted rapper, Chandan Shetty is set to hit theatres on July 19. This youth-oriented, college-themed film has already generated significant buzz. OMG Company, which holds the UAE distribution rights for the film, has organised a special premiere show in Dubai on July 14.

Produced by Subramanya Kukke and AC Shivalingegowda, The film brings together an ensemble cast including Amar, Bhavana, Manasi, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Vivaan, Bhavya, Sunil Puranik, Aravinda Rao, Sinchana, and Sudhi.

Kumar Gowda has handled the cinematography, while Pawan Gowda has served as the editor. The film will feature action sequences choreographed by Tiger Shiva and Narasimha and music composed by Vijeth Krishna and Vasu Dixit.