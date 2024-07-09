Krishnam Prayana Sakhi marks biggest budget film in my career: Actor Ganesh

Actor Ganesh, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, revealed that this project marks the biggest budget film of his career, scheduled to hit screens on August 15.

“When director Srinivas Raju, known for Dandupalya, narrated the film’s story, I felt it could be a genre shift for me. But when he mentioned there are eight heroines, I knew this story connected deeply with me,” shared Ganesh. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has compelling storytelling. It was a joy to collaborate with senior actors from the Kannada film industry, and I believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this outing of mine.”

Speaking at a media interaction, director Srinivas Raju affirmed, “This story is tailor-made for Ganesh, and the performances from the entire cast, including him, have been outstanding. The technical aspects are also commendable. The film features six songs composed by Arjun Janya, with two already released and the track Chinnamma has garnered significant listener attention.”

Produced under the Trishul Entertainment banner by Prashant J Rudrappa, the film’s cast includes Malavika Nair and Sharan Shetty alongside veteran actors Srinivasa Murthy, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Shivadwaj, and Giri in pivotal roles.