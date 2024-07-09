Tanisha Kuppanda to play cop in 'Pen Drive'

Actor Tanisha Kuppanda, who gained widespread recognition from her stint on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, is set to take on a commanding role as a police officer in the upcoming film 'Pen Drive'. The film's title and cast were announced recently.

'Pen Drive' will be directed by the seasoned filmmaker Sebastian David, who has previously helmed over fifteen films. Lion R Venkatesh and Lion S Venkatesh are the producers of the film.

During a media interaction, the makers clarified that while the film is named Pen Drive, it does not draw from real-life incidents relating to the gadget. Instead, the titular technology drives the narrative. This element adds a layer of intrigue, as the pen drive will play a pivotal role in the film's plot.

Alongside Tanisha Kuppanda, the film's cast includes Radhika Ram, Sanjana Naidu, Archana, Renuka, Geeta, Bhagya, and Geeta Priya, among others. The film, which is currently in production, will have Nagendra Prasad scoring the music and penning the lyrics.