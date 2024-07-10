Shivarajkumar makes a spectacular transformation in 'Bhairavana Kone Paata'

Hemanth M Rao, gearing up to direct Shivarajkumar, has sparked excitement with the title Bhairavana Kone Paata, which has garnered unanimous praise for its originality. With the first look unveiled just ahead of Shivanna's birthday on July 12, the team is poised to set a new benchmark in the Century Star's career.

The first glimpse sees the Century Star sporting armour and long, grey hair, undergoing a significant transformation, signalling a bold move in his cinematic journey.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Shivarajkumar said, "This film will leave a lasting impact. Appaji was celebrated for portraying such characters in the past, and I am thrilled to embody Bhairava. I thoroughly enjoyed the narration and look forward to collaborating with Hemanth M Rao and the team."

Director Hemanth M Rao reflects on the ambitious nature of Bhairavana Kone Paata, describing it as his most challenging project yet. "Directing a superstar like Shivanna, whom I've admired since childhood, adds to the excitement," he says. Despite challenges during the photoshoot atop a hill, he praises Shivanna's dedication.

"The entire team was in awe of how Shiva Rajkumar sir managed the shoot despite unfavourable weather," he adds. Rao hints that while the film is set centuries ago, it will resonate with a modern war film's treatment.

Producer Dr Vaishak J Gowda is optimistic about his maiden venture under VJF - Vaishak J Films. "From the first narration of Bhairavana Kone Paata, I sensed its potential as a special film. We are meticulously planning every detail, from sets to locations, ensuring it competes with the best globally," he says confidently.

As preparations for Bhairavana Kone Paata gear up for a September shoot, the team is expected to announce the technical crew and cast shortly.