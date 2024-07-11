A film like Father is what we need today: Prakash Raj

Production house RC Studios, led by R Chandru, commenced with an ambitious slate of projects, including Father. With its production currently underway in the regal city of Mysuru, the film marks the first of half a dozen films announced by the banner. Father, penned and directed by Raj Mohan, explores the bond between a father and son. The film stars Krishna and the legendary Prakash Raj, sharing the screen for the first time, besides Amrutha Iyengar in the female lead.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Krishna said, "When I first heard the story, my wife Milana loved it even more than I did. She insisted that I do this film. Acting alongside Prakash Raj was a long-held dream of mine, but it was intimidating. Many times, I would get so engrossed in watching him perform that I would forget to react. Father is a film that will leave a lasting impression on audiences."

Prakash Raj, reflecting on his collaboration with RC Studios, expressed his delight: "I was initially supposed to work with Chandru on the film Kabzaa, but it didn't happen for various reasons. Now, I am thrilled to be part of Father. It's a story that connects with the themes of father-son love and modern-day familial relationships. When I heard the story, I felt it was a film that was much needed today. It’s a hauntingly beautiful narrative. I am delighted that Chandru is producing five films under the banner. Having produced several films myself, it's exciting to act in a project being shot in Mysore, a place I love."