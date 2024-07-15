Rishvik Shetty takes on multiple roles for 'Billarrii'

PL Bharamanna's upcoming directorial, Billarrii, has Rishvik Shetty taking on multiple roles as the lead actor, writer, and producer under the AVK Production banner. The film recently went on floors following a simple muhurath ceremony. The makers also unveiled the first look poster of Billarrii.

With regards to the title, 'Bhil' comes from the word 'billu,' meaning bow. The Bhil community is well-known for their exceptional archery skills and extensive knowledge of their local area. According to director Bharamanna, the film's title is based on the main character's name and tells the story of a king from the Bhil tribe. The film will be shot in Bengaluru, Arasikere, Gajendragad, Hassan, Annigeri, and other exotic locations.

Rishvik Shetty plays dual roles as a king and an officer, with Chaitra Loknath starring as the female lead. The cast also includes notable actors such as Nagendra Urs, Prakash Tumminadu, MK Math, Kempegowda, Balaram Panchal, Chandraprabha, and Naveen Bondel in pivotal roles. The film will feature four songs composed by Subhash, with lyrics by Pramod Maravanthe for one track. Agastya U Gowda is handling the cinematography.