Rohit’s debut 'Raktaksha' locks release date

Raktaksha, which will mark Rohit's acting debut, is all set to hit theatres on July 26. The makers announced the same at the recently held trailer launch event, in the presence of actors Vijay Raghavendra and Suman Nagarkar. Directed by Vasudeva S N, the film will see Rohit undertaking a challenging role. Raktaksha is billed to be a murder mystery, blending mass elements with suspense.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Raghavendra emphasised the critical role of suspense in storytelling, applauding Rohit's dedication and performance. Meanwhile, Suman Nagarkar highlighted the central theme of the serial killer murder mystery that drives the narrative forward.

Produced under the Sai Productions banner, Raktaksha has music composed by Dossmode and lyrics penned by Sujith Venkataramaiah. The ensemble cast includes Roopa Rayappa, Archana Kottige, Rachana Dasharath, and Pramod Shetty in the role of the antagonist.