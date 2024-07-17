It feels good to be the new villain in demand: Actor Mithra

Mithra has entertained audiences with various roles on both the big screen and television over the last two decades. Appreciated for his versatility, especially in comedy and emotional characters, Mithra has now transformed his image as an actor. The actor has shed his innocent roles, and he is taking on a character with a negative shade in the upcoming Gurudatha Ganiga directorial Karavali, starring Prajwal Devaraj in the lead. Mithra’s fierce look was captured by Abhimanyu Sadanand, the cinematographer of Karavali. Mithra sees this makeover as a turning point in his career.

He will also be seen in a negative role in Jadeshaa K Hampi’s next film, tentatively titled VK 21, starring Vijay Kumar, and another Kannada film. Additionally, he has been chosen as a villain for a Tamil film.

“I was focused on comedy roles for a long time, but now I want to shine as a fierce villain in Sandalwood. I’m glad that my new look, with a long white beard and hair, has caught the attention of many filmmakers who are approaching me for different types of roles. It feels good to be the new villain in demand,” says Mithra, adding, “An artist should never stick to one role. We must adapt ourselves according to our age.”