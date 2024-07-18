Dhanush Kumar marks his debut with 'Maddy'

Dhanush Kumar, a dedicated fan of actor Shivarajkumar, is set to make his acting debut in Maddy. He credits director Chetan Kumar as his mentor. The film recently had a grand launch event, with politicians HM Revanna and Umapathy Srinivas Gowda in attendance.

Describing his role as “a kind of madness,” Dhanush notes that this unique gangster film requires him to train extensively in dance, fighting, and acting. Director Chetan Kumar, who also wrote the lyrics for the promotional song, shares,

“Dhanush Kumar has been a close friend for ten years, and director Nagabhushan has worked as a co-director for many years.” He adds, “The song ‘Joru Joru Sikkapatte Joru’ evolved beautifully through six versions. I only sang the track, and the team has now released it using the final version.” Aditi Sagar has also lent her voice to the promotional song.

Director Nagabhushan shared that Maddy is the result of 15 years of his hard work and childhood dreams. He talked about the extensive planning and continuous effort that he has put over the past four years that led to the release of the promotional song and highlighted the importance of the banner, title, and hero introduction.

This gangster story is being filmed in Bengaluru, North Karnataka, and Kolar, blending action, love, and family drama. On the technical team, Maddy has cinematography by Lavith, editing by Vijay Kumar, and features five songs, with music composed by Dharmavish.