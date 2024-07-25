I’m fascinated by the negative dimension of human beings. says Raj B Shetty

Raj is becoming popular for his portrayal of negative characters. When asked if he’s excited to get that ‘villain’ tag, he explains, “The biggest reason to take Turbo was the character. I’m fascinated by the negative dimension of human beings. Exploring that negativity is challenging. If you look at my films, most of the characters I’ve written are flawed. Whether it’s Janardhan in Ondu Motteya Kathe, GGVV, Toby, or my role in Roopanthara, they are all flawed human beings.

I am flawed and negative in many aspects, and being honest about that makes my writing more authentic,” says Raj, adding, “Depicting a negative character can be clichéd, as several actors can very well pull off a negative shade. There’s a lot of fun in playing such a character. That said, there is also a lot of ideation involved, as playing a negative role can go wrong in a thousand ways, especially with my physique. I need to bring something extra to compensate for my physical appearance.”

In Roopanthara, the film interconnects its characters across five hyperlinked narratives. Raj explains, “One story shows a human being who stops changing, while the rest are about metamorphosis. One small action can significantly impact the direction of other stories. Most of the time, we think we are in control, but from a bird’s eye view, we realise we are part of a bigger scheme. My character represents someone who lacks control over his anger and actions and has to reflect on them for a long time.”

The film addresses environmental challenges and societal issues, drawing inspiration from various sources. “The whole purpose of Roopanthara was storytelling, fascination with different people, and incidents. We felt we stayed true to the authentic story. Art is the best platform to express such stories. Mithilesh’s vision attracted me, and we had the same team from Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana... including Praveen Shriyan as the cinematographer and editor, Bhuvanesh, and Midhun Mukundan’s music. We also took workshops to train the actors. I am glad to distribute the film under the Lighter Buddha Films banner,” Raj said.

On blending rural and urban elements in Roopanthara, Raj shares, “It’s not about rural and urban themes; it’s about the phases of two places, Bengaluru and Bagalkot. Coming from a small town, Surathkal, Mangaluru, I was lost when I came to Bengaluru. Even though I knew how to approach people and bargain with auto drivers, I still felt lost in the city. But it’s my home here that pulls me to Bengaluru. If I feel this way, what about someone from a village? This film explores the judgment about right and wrong.”

Reflecting on how his approach to direction and writing has evolved since Toby and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniyye, Raj says, “The failure of Toby made me introspect more. Success can make you lose track and make mistakes. When you fail, there’s a lot to reflect on. I love taking the blame and evolving. Swathi Mutthina... was a complete project, but Toby felt incomplete, which was a big pain for me. That experience made me more careful in future projects. The writing process remains consistent, although my approach as an actor, technician, and producer has evolved.”

Question Raj on whether there has been more emphasis on Karavali or coastal themes in Kannada cinema, and has it divided the audience? Raj says, “No. If that were the case, the audience wouldn’t have embraced so many films. Every year, there are 170 films about Bengaluru, but only a few about other languages and cultures.

The strength of cinema lies in its diversity. We have been slow to explore stories outside urban settings. We don’t force Mangalore into every film; Roopanthara is an example. We’ve explored Bengaluru and North Karnataka. We respect all cultures. My characters are from my experiences and region, but that doesn’t limit us. We should be proud of our roots without being blind to other cultures. We embrace and explore them whenever possible.”

What is Raj’s opinion on the debate surrounding films made in multiple languages, and their impact on Kannada cinema, especially from the actor’s perspective? “I want to do more Malayalam films to exchange culture and have our cinema seen there. It’s also a learning experience for me. The pan-India culture focuses on big films in multiple languages, reducing the number of star releases in theatres, which has had an impact on Kannada cinema. It’s a democratic process; we can’t push actors to make more films. My perspective has shifted recently. I aim to do more Kannada films, including my upcoming 45 and two more unannounced projects.”

Raj is currently busy scripting for a web series: “I can’t reveal much, but the character, though familiar, has a unique aspect. In general, the films made are often set to focus on events. However, this series examines the people involved and the aftermath, which intrigued me. It’s one of my dream projects and will be made in southern Indian languages,” he signs off.