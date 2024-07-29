'Powder' to now release on August 23

The upcoming comedy drama Powder, directed by Janardhan Chikkanna and starring Diganth, Sharmiela Mandre, and Dhanya Ramkumar, was initially slated for a July 14 release before getting pushed back to August 15.

However, the film has a new release date: August 23. Meanwhile, following the success of its first song, 'Mission Gama Gama,' the makers have released the film's second track, 'Parapancha Gama Gama'. The peppy track, sung by Anthony Dassan and composed by Vasuki Vaibhav, has a lively folk rhythm.

Powder tracks the escapades of a group of struggling young adults who devise a scheme to strike it rich swiftly. Despite their grand ambitions, their plans are repeatedly foiled by a series of adversaries and ambivalent allies they encounter on their journey.

The film also marks the first collaboration between KRG Studios and TVF Motion Pictures. It is produced by Karthik Gowda, Yogi G Raj, Vijay Subramaniam, and Arunabh Kumar. The cast also includes Anirudh Acharya, Rangayana Raghu, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, and Dr Nagabhushan in key roles.