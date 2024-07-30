Sandesh Shetty’s 'Gumti' celebrates the culture and traditions of the Kudubi tribe

Gumti, Sandesh Shetty Ajri's directorial venture, offers a glimpse into the lives of the Kudubi tribe, a coastal community in Karnataka. Named after a traditional Kudubi instrument, the film presents a compelling narrative that explores the dynamic tension between age-old customs and contemporary influences. Through its exploration of the tribe's rich cultural heritage, Gumti aims to shed light on their unique practices and traditions.

The production of Gumti has wrapped up. The team has released a soulful track titled 'Haduva Hakki' (The Singing Bird), performed by Mehboob Sab and composed by Dundi Mohan. Sandesh, known for his work on Kattale Kone and Inamdarm, has also written the story and screenplay for Gumti, in which he stars as the lead. The film offers a compelling portrayal of life among the Kudubi community on the Karnataka coast.

On Gumti, Sandesh Shetty shares, "Several Kannada films in the past have depicted the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and lives of coastal regions in Karnataka. However, Rishab Shetty's Pan India blockbuster Kantara was the best example, specifically exploring folklore and cultural practices."

The shooting of Gumti spanned over 30 days across various locations including Udupi, Kundapur, Karwar, Shirsi, Hubli, Dharwad, Belgaum, Solapur, and the Western Ghats. Produced by Vikas S Shetty under Tasmay Productions, Gumti features cinematography by Anish D'Souza and editing by Shivaraj Mehu. The film's cast also includes Vaishnavi Nadig as Malli, a Kudubi girl, along with Karan Kunder, Yash Acharya, Prabhakara Kunder, Raghu Pandeshwar, and Ranjan Chhatrapati in significant roles.