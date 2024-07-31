Charan Raj’s melodious track 'Helu Gelati' released for upcoming film 'Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali'

Music director Charan Raj, celebrated for his compositions, occasionally strikes a chord as a singer, as he has lent his voice to the melodious track 'Helu Gelati' from the upcoming film Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali.

Directed by Chandjith Belliyappa, this romantic number stars Vihan and Ankita Amar, and the picturisation against a backdrop of vintage charm evokes a sense of nostalgia. The song, composed by Gagan Baderiya, was the latest to be released following the success of earlier hits like Oh Anahita and Sadaa Neene.

Chandrajith, who has contributed as a writer to hit films such as Kirik Party and Srimannarayana, marks his directorial debut with Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, which also features actors such as Mayuri Nataraj, Aniruddh Bhatt, and Damini Dhanraj, among others.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, a production venture of Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios, is currently in its final stages of post-production and has cinematography by Srivatsan Selvarajan and collaborative efforts in VFX by Pinaca Studios. With everything going as per plan, the makers are looking for a September release.