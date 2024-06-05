Bhageeratha marks directorial debut with gripping web series on Bitcoin scam

Despite a few attempts by production houses, the Kannada industry is still exploring the world of web series. However, Bhageeratha, a rising talent, is poised to make a significant mark on this platform. Having honed his skills in the writing department and serving as an assistant director in various films, including Indrajit Lankesh’s Dev Son of Mudde Gowda (2012) Dandupalya series directed by Srinivas Raju, to name a few, he is now gearing up for his directorial debut with a web series.

What sets Bhageeratha apart is his unique approach. His upcoming web series will explore one of the biggest Bitcoin scams that rocked Karnataka. Even more fascinating is the fact that Bhageeratha is basing this series on his book, Amoeba, shedding light on the Bitcoin world.

“When it comes to scam-based subjects in web series, many are adapted from books. Examples include Scoop based on Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison by Jigna Vora, Scam 1992 based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story based on Telgi Scam Reporter’s ki Diary by Sanjay Singh, and Sacred Games based on Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra, all of which have influenced me. Having written the book, Amoeba, I enjoyed the process and now aim to adapt it into a web series,” says Bhageeratha.

Currently in talks with top digital platforms, Bhageeratha is gearing up to commence shooting for the series by the end of the year.”My web series will be produced in Kannada and dubbed for release in various languages,” he says.