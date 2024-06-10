'Chilli Chicken' is inspired by a real-life encounter at a restaurant

BENGALURU : After releasing the teaser, the makers of Chilli Chicken have now unveiled the trailer of the film, on the Anand Audio channel. Directed by newcomer Prateek Prajosh, who has previously contributed to Bollywood hits like Padmavati and Andhadhun, the film is produced by Deep Bhimajiyani and Sudha Nambiar’s Metanoia Studios.

Starring B V Shrunga, known for his role in the well-received Mansore directorial 19.20.21, Chilli Chicken follows the journey of five young men employed at a Bengaluru hotel, nurturing ambitions of opening their own Chinese eatery. Set entirely in Bengaluru, the film draws inspiration from a real-life incident that caught the attention of music director Siddhanth Sundar during a restaurant visit. Sundar shared the peculiar encounter with director Prateek Prajosh, who expanded the concept into a full-fledged film.