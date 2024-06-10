'Chilli Chicken' is inspired by a real-life encounter at a restaurant

BENGALURU : After releasing the teaser, the makers of Chilli Chicken have now unveiled the trailer of the film, on the Anand Audio channel. Directed by newcomer Prateek Prajosh, who has previously contributed to Bollywood hits like Padmavati and Andhadhun, the film is produced by Deep Bhimajiyani and Sudha Nambiar’s Metanoia Studios.
Starring B V Shrunga, known for his role in the well-received Mansore directorial 19.20.21, Chilli Chicken follows the journey of five young men employed at a Bengaluru hotel, nurturing ambitions of opening their own Chinese eatery. Set entirely in Bengaluru, the film draws inspiration from a real-life incident that caught the attention of music director Siddhanth Sundar during a restaurant visit. Sundar shared the peculiar encounter with director Prateek Prajosh, who expanded the concept into a full-fledged film.
Despite the challenges inherent in adapting real events to the screen, the team behind Chilli Chicken has managed to craft a good narrative. With five tracks penned by rapper Martin, the film plans to offer engaging storytelling and entertainment for the audiences. Lead actor B V Shrunga, portraying a middle-class character with dreams of entrepreneurship, expressed his excitement for the project, praising the director’s ability to blend humour and family drama seamlessly.
The film features talents from various parts of India, including the North Eastern regions like Manipur and a technician from Tibet who has contributed to the film’s creation. Bijou Thaangjam, Jimpa Sangpo Bhutia, Harini Sundararajan, Victor Thoudam Nityashree, Padmaja Rao, Hirock Sonowal, and Tomthin Thokchom round out the cast of Chilli Chicken.