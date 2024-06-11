‘Kotee' marks a breakthrough opportunity

Moksha Kushal presents herself as a versatile individual, boasting a diverse background spanning engineering, sports, and various extracurricular pursuits. Notably, she has experience in ramp walking and harbors a deep affection for acting. “I get to experiment with different personalities, do different things each day, and avoid a monotonous life,” she explains, expressing her fascination with the craft.

Despite encountering challenges in her career, especially during her initial foray into short films followed by commercial ventures, Moksha sees Kotee as her breakthrough opportunity. “Being part of such a significant project which marks Param’s directorial debut and starring alongside Dhananjay feels like stepping onto a bigger canvas,” she shares, acknowledging her luck in landing this role.

Reflecting on how she secured her part in Kotee, Moksha recounts, “I was the last actor to join the cast. The director had auditioned over 200 female actors for my role. The makers of Modakavide Vatavarana recommended me, but I had to undergo multiple auditions before being chosen. The role demanded honesty, simplicity, acting skills, and traits that the director felt I could pull off.

Discussing the significance of a big-ticket film in an actor’s career, Moksha explains, “An opportunity to collaborate with a passionate director, talented co-star, and esteemed production house like Jio Studios is a dream come true. It’s a significant step forward for me.”