Shivaraj KR Pete to headline Sharath Chakravarthi's directorial debut

Comedy actors stepping into hero roles is quite common. Shivaraj KR Pete, known for his comedic talents in TV shows and films, appeared in his first hero role with 2020’s Naanu Matthu Gunda, which was surprisingly a serious film.

Shivaraj is teaming up with first-time director Sharath Chakravarthi for his next project. This will mark the directorial debut of Sharath, who is known for his writing in films like Ayogya, Rider, and Naanu Matthu Gunda, to name a few.

Shivaraj’s new film was announced on his birthday with a muhurath ceremony. “I am coming up with an emotional subject, which will be different from the usual films. Shivaraj proved his versatility with Naanu Matthu Gunda, and this film will showcase another aspect of his performance,” Sharath states.

While details about the film’s crew remain undisclosed, the makers are set to commence production on June 20.