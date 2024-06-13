Chef Chidambara offers a blend of humour, drama, romance, and action

Chef Chidambara, directed by Anand Raj, is a dark comedy produced by Roopa DN under the Damthi Pictures banner. The lead actors—Aniruddha Jatkar, Nidhi Subbaiah, and Rachel David—shared with CE their thoughts on the film. According to Aniruddha, who plays the titular role, Chef Chidambara is a simple and unique film, unlike anything he has seen in Kannada cinema. “There is humour, drama, romance, and action, along with good music. The story revolves around death, which is usually serious, but it blends with comedy, setting it apart from other films,” he says.

Nidhi shares, “This film is special because I got to play a unique character, and I am glad that director Anand Raj considered me for this role. Having mostly played bubbly characters, this was different for me. I became greedy and immediately took up the role. I’m very excited to make a comeback after three years and am eager for the audience’s reactions.”

For Rachel David, known for her role in Love Mocktail 2, Chef Chidambara is special because it is the first time she has been dubbed for a film. “I play Anu, an entrepreneur. This story by Anand Raj is unique because it is a dark comedy, a first attempt for me, and the cast is refreshing.”

The film features music and background score by Ritvik Muralidhar and cinematography by Uday Leela. It is set for a June 14 release.