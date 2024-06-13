Signalman 1971 eyes August release

Signalman 1971, directed by K Shuvarudraiah, has made rounds at several film circuits, including the Bangalore International Film Festival, Chennai International Film Festival, Mumbai International Film Festival, and Bangladesh International Film Festival. The film is slated to be released in August.

The film narrates the life story of a signalman who worked for twenty years at a railway station where no one boards or gets off. After spending two decades in a place devoid of human contact, he becomes disoriented. Upon regaining clarity, he evolves into a person needed by both the state and the nation. Most of the filming took place in a railway station set in Ooty. Signalman 1971 stars Prakash Belawadi, Rajesh Nataranga, and Venkatesh Prasad in lead roles. Rajesh Nataranga, Dimpy Padya, and Venkatesh Prasad are also part of the cast.

Producer Ganesh Prabhu shared, “This is the first film produced by our company, and I have also acted in it. I attended the International Film Festival of Bangladesh, where our film won the Best Feature Film Award. I was thrilled to hear the encouraging feedback from the audience there about our film.”