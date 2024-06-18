Veteran stunt master Kaurava Venkatesh to make directorial debut with 'Cocaine'

Stunt master Kaurava Venkatesh, known for his work in over 1,500 films spanning 25 years, is all set to make his directorial debut in Kannada with Cocaine. The film’s muhurat ceremony took place recently, following which the makers started production.

The story and screenplay of Cocaine, which carries the tagline “The Definition of Patriotism,” are penned by Pratham, the winner of Bigg Boss season 4. Pratham is all set to play the lead in the film, which is produced by Puneeth under the Ayodhya Ram Productions banner.

The film explores patriotism through a female-driven story, focusing on a mission to intercept a 1000-crore container from Nigeria being transported from Bengaluru to Goa. When Interpol fails, the central government intervenes. Ultimately, the hero and heroine use humour and action to cleverly foil the plan.

Interestingly, politician BC Patil portrays a Union Minister, while Om Prakash Rao takes on the role of an inspector in Cocaine. According to the makers, the film will feature four songs and five action-packed sequences, with shooting planned in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and possibly Russia for certain song sequences.