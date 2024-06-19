Vijay Kumar’s Bheema eyes Independence Day release as Pushpa 2 shifts to December

Vijay Kumar, who made his directorial debut with Salaga, is now set for the release of his sophomore venture Bheema. The makers of the action-packed crime drama are thinking about releasing the film on August 15, the occasion of Independence Day.

Going by rumours, Shivarajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal might be pushed back from the planned August release, allowing Bheema to claim that slot instead. Further, the release of the Allu Arjun-Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 has been changed to December 6 from August to mid, prompting Bheema’s team to eye an Independence Day release.

Bheema, produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda, is a Charan Raj musical, with dialogues by Maasthi, cinematography by Shiv Sena, and editing by Deepu S Kumar. Duniya Vijay stars as the hero alongside Ashwini, a fresh face from a theatre background, who plays the female lead. The film also includes Black Dragon Manju, Achyuth Kumar, Rangayana Raghu, Girija, and Kalyani Raju in pivotal roles.