Oh Anahita is a delicious stir of musical notes

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali, the upcoming romantic drama from Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, directed by Chandrajith Belliyappa, initially garnered attention for its captivating title. The film is now gearing up for release, and its first song is out. The music is composed by Gagan Baderia, who has come up with six songs. Among the songs, the heartfelt first single ‘Oh Anahita’ was released on June 21.

According to the post by the makers, the song is a delicious stir of musical notes with the most heart-rending selection of words that define the magical act of falling in love. Director Chandrajith Belliyappa himself has penned and orchestrated this original composition, with Deekshith choreographing its dance and Kapil Kapilan, known for Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, lending his voice.

The film marks the comebacks of actors Vihan, who debuted in Panchatantra, and Girija Shettar of Geethanjali fame. Vihan plays the lead opposite Ankita Amar, while Girija acts alongside Mayuri Nataraj in a significant role. Shrivasan Selvarajan handles the cinematography for the film.

Chandrashekar Belliyappa, who has previously worked with Rakshit Shetty on Kirik Party and Avane Srimannarayana, marks his directorial debut with Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali. The film has wrapped up shooting, and post-production is underway.