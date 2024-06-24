Vijay Kumar’s sophomore directorial Bheema sets release date

Vijay Kumar's upcoming directorial, Bheema, initially slated for an Independence Day release, has now officially announced August 9 as the release date. marks Vijay's sophomore directorial project following his debut, Salaga. The film will continue his exploration of the underworld themes. In addition to directing, Vijay has also taken on the roles of writer and lead actor.

The makers created a buzz by releasing the film's first song, 'Bad Boys', followed by two additional tracks. Now, the team has planned a series of promotional activities leading up to its release. Bheema also marks the debut of Ashwini, a theatre artist turned actor, alongside Black Dragon Manju and Gili Gili Chandru among others as part of the ensemble cast.

Produced by Krishna Sarthak and Jagadeesh Gowda under the banners of Krishna Creations and Jagadeesh Films, Bheema features music by Charan Raj, who previously worked on Salaga. Shiva Sena handles the cinematography.

Apart from Bheema, Vijay Kumar is currently collaborating with director Jadessha K Hampi on VK 21, which is currently in production.