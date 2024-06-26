Rajeev Rathod’s 'The Present' is a family-centric film with spirits

Director Shivapurna’s film The Present departs from traditional horror themes to focus on family-centric storytelling involving spirits. The film unfolds in three parts, with the storyline encompassing the past, present, and future. The film, which recently began production, stars Rajeev Rathod in the lead role, supported by Dia and Manasa Gowda as the female leads.

“We’re presenting a multilingual family drama designed for a pan-India release in five languages. Around 90 per cent of the shooting will take place in Bengaluru, with musical sequences planned in Kerala,” explains Shivapurna.

Despite challenges during its three-year development, Shivapurna, who is directing and producing the film, remains committed. Popular Telugu actor Vennela Kishore joins the cast in a significant role. The team aims to complete filming in 45 days and plans for a Christmas release.

Rajeev Rathod describes his character as a one-sided lover, emphasising that while The Present incorporates supernatural elements, it’s not a horror film but rather a family drama. He promises a blend of traditional and contemporary storytelling that offers a refreshing take on the genre.