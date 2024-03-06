‘I strive to offer something unique through my films’: Guruprasad

Director Guruprasad, known for pushing boundaries in storytelling, has left an indelible mark with critically acclaimed films like Mata(2006) and Eddelu Manjunatha (2009), Director Special (2013). Now, after 15 years since Eddelu Manjunatha, Guruprasad and Jaggesh reunite for Ranganayaka, igniting anticipation among their respective fans. The film also stars Rachitha Mahalakshmi as the female lead and has music composed by Anoop Seelin.

Ranganayaka seems to revolve around a narrative steeped in the backdrop of 1911, bringing a mix of veteran and contemporary stars into the picture, which sparked discussion before its release. While speculation runs rife about the film’s storyline, Guruprasad remains tight-lipped, teasing audiences with just enough to keep their curiosity piqued until the film’s release on March 8.

“I want to transport my audience to that era,” says Guruprasad. He then adds, “Ranganayaka transports viewers to a bygone era; its themes remain universally relevant. The film is more a blend of tradition with contemporary storytelling,” he adds. Reflecting on his collaboration with Jaggesh, Guruprasad acknowledges the anticipation surrounding their partnership, especially evident in the overwhelming response to the film’s trailer crossing millions of views.

“Thirty-two years in the industry, the pulse of the audience towards cinema remains unpredictable,” Guruprasad muses, adding, “But as a director, my focus is always on delivering entertainment that resonates with the Kannada audience. Whether it’s Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, or Ranganayaka, I strive to offer something unique, integrating actors such as Jaggesh into roles that infuse richness and authenticity into the storyline.”