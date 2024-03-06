Trolls and reels have become instant entertainment: Reeshma Nanaiah

Reeshma Nanaiah, the face of the song, was pleasantly surprised and ecstatic with the way the Trollagatte song turned out. She mentioned that when Upendra chose her for the film, he had specifically expressed the need for someone innocent yet proactive, jovial, and full of energy, qualities she was prepared to embody.

“Choreographer Imran Sardhariya had mentioned how having such a track in Upendra’s direction was amazing,” says Reeshma.

“The song holds significant relevance as it delves into the world of trolls, and what they desire, as observed by director Upendra,” says Reeshma. The actor further mentions that every line in the song carries a meaningful message, shedding light on a different perspective. “The troll track can be perceived either as a message or a statement,” she adds.

Regarding her personal views on trolls and reels, Reeshma remarked, “Trolls and reels have become a means of instant entertainment. However, the good and funny ones are widely accepted. Especially, when you get to watch reels on Karimani Malika, such memes spread smiles.

However, negative trolls are hard for anyone to endure. As an actor, one is often reminded of being in the public eye and advised to develop a thick skin. But, ultimately, everyone is human, and dealing with bad trolls and differing opinions isn’t easy for anyone. If you ask me, if someone has nothing good to say, it’s better to say nothing at all.”