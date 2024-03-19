Mamatha Rahuth-starrer 'Tharini' set for release in March

Tharini, directed by Siddu Poornachandra and starring Mamatha Rahuth (Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya, Auto Raja), sheds light on the sinister side of the medical industry, exposing the illegal practice of female foeticide which is driven by greed.

Siddu Poornachandra, a postgraduate in Kannada literature who hails from a rural background, initially ventured into writing and directing Kannada serials. His feature film debut, Hemmara (2016), received acclaim at the Bangalore International Film Festival which was followed by the well-received Krishna Garments (2019). Now, he is gearing up for Tharini which is set for release on March 29.

Dr Suresh Kotian Chitrapu, a behavioural change psychologist and an entrepreneur, who brings over a decade of filmmaking experience to the project, is bankrolling the project under the Shree Gajani Productions banner. He will also be seen in a pivotal role alongside his wife, actor Mamatha Rahuth. The ensemble cast also includes Bhavani Prakash, Sudha Prasanna, Vijayalakshmi, Pramila Subramnayam, Sunny, Tejaswini, and Manju Nanjanagudu.

With music by Ananth Aryan and editing by Deepu CS, the film’s cinematography is handled by Raju Hemmigepura.