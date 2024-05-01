Acting is a gradual learning: Rajeev Hanu

Rajeev Hanu’s journey, from working in a BPO to cricket to a stint in the Crime Branch department and now to cinema, is nothing short of intriguing. However, as of today, he is someone who finds joy in the fields of cricket and acting. A lover of cricket since his younger days, Rajeev recalls starting with division matches with Renu Gowda’s Friends Bangalore team, eventually making his mark with the leather ball at the Vivekananda Cricket Club, and now gaining popularity in the Celebrity Cricket League. “I never imagined that I would tread on two different paths simultaneously, but the urge to do something bigger always lingered,” he shares.

Transitioning into an actor, and now in his ninth film, has not been a smooth sail for Rajeev. “I had the aspiration but never thought to be an actor; it just happened. The fame and recognition that followed surprised me,” he admits. He gears up for his next release Usire Usire, hitting the screens this week. He describes it as a romantic drama with a message about love. “Love is something that lacks colour or shape, but everyone wants it, and it is all about situations and time, and how to handle it is the theme of this film directed by CM Vijay.”

Usire Usire, produced by Pradeep Yadav, has Srijita Ghosh as the female lead and consists of a cast including Devaraj, Tara, Suchendra Prasad, and others. The film has Vivek Chakravarthy’s music and Manu BK’s cinematography. More importantly, it has Sudeep in a guest role. “Though a star, Sudeep plays a common man in the film and adds depth to the storyline,” Rajeev notes, revealing his gratitude for the unwavering support. “Sudeep, as a friend, has stood by me for over 14 years. He is not just a mentor but a friend who encourages me to pursue my dreams,” Rajeev acknowledges.