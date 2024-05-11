Suchan Shetty’s 'God Promise' commences shooting

Young filmmaker Suchan Shetty’s 'God Promise', which marks his debut, commenced with a simple muhurath at Anegudde Ganapathi Temple in Kundapur, Udupi district. At the event, actor Pramod Shetty turned on the camera and music director Ravi Basrur gave the first clap in a sign of their support for the film.

Expressing his gratitude for his long-standing collaboration with Ravi Basrur since 2015, Suchan said, “Ravi sir is my guru. I assisted him on his directorial projects like 'Kataka', 'Girmit', and his latest, 'Kadal', where I was involved in writing and direction. Now I am taking my first step as a director through this film based on that experience.” The film’s pre-production work has been in progress over the past six months. Auditions have been conducted, and the cast will be unveiled soon.

Music director Ravi Basrur highlighted the importance of filmmaking in coastal areas, where opportunities are scarce. “Encouraging aspiring filmmakers to learn all aspects of the craft, believing that one successful movie could change many lives,” says Ravi, who wished the team well and hoped for more such movies from the region.

Actor Pramod Shetty praised Suchan’s attention to detail in his work and encouraged everyone to collaborate as a team. He expressed optimism about the film’s potential, given the good budget and Suchan’s impressive acting skills.

'God Promise' is produced by Maithri Manjunath under the Maitri Productions banner, and the film that is a blend of family drama and comedy elements is said to be inspired by a true incident. Guruprasad Narnad handles the cinematography, Bharat Madhusudanan is the music director, and Naveen Shetty will manage the editing for the film.