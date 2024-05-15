'Vidyarthi Vidyathiniyare' surprises with a two-part trailer, unveils Side A

Rap Rap singer and music composer Chandan Shetty’s debut as an actor with 'Vidyarthi Vidyathiniyare' is gearing up for release, and an official announcement is set to be made soon. Meanwhile, the makers recently released the trailer, which is present in a vibrant setting in the backdrop of a college campus. Directed by Arun Amukta, the film is expected to be a teenage student drama.

Interestingly, the film’s trailer will be released in two parts, as Side A and B, with the latter being released closer to the film’s release. While the trailer gives a sneak peek into the teenagers’ lives and a set of students, which looks entertaining, the makers have kept Chandan Shetty’s role under wraps. According to the director, who spoke at the trailer launch, the singer-turned-actor will be seen in a different shade in the youthful entertainer.

The film, produced by Subramanya Kudde and AC Shivalingegowda under the Variety Creations banner, consists mostly of new faces, including Amar, Bhavana, Manasi, Bhavya, and Vivaan, with seasoned actors like Raghu Ramanakoppa, and Sudhi, appearing in important roles. Vijeth Krishna has composed the music for the film, while Kumar Gowda and Arun Suresh has taken care of the cinematography.