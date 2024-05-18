Aniruddha Jatkar’s 'Chef Chidambara' gets a release date

Aniruddha Jatkar, who gained fame through the serial Jothe Jotheyali, is set to make his silver screen comeback after a five-year hiatus with 'Chef Chidambara'. The film is scheduled for a statewide release on June 14, meaning it will clash with the Daali Dhananjaya starrer Kotee at the box office. It is interesting to see the actor in the role of a chef in this new venture.

'Chef Chidambara' is directed by M Anandraj, who previously helmed the film 'Raaghu', and produced by Roopa DN under the Damti Pictures banner. The story and screenplay are penned by Anandraj himself, and the dialogues are by Ganesh Parashuram.

The film features cinematography by Uday Leela, music by Ritvik Muralidhar, editing by Vijeth Chandra, action direction by Narasimhamurthy, and choreography by Madhuri Parashuram. Joining Aniruddha in the film are actors Rachel David, known for her role in 'Love Mocktail 2', and 'Nidhi Subbaiah'. The cast also includes Sharath Lohitashwa, KS Sridhar, Shivamani, and more.