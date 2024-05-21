'Sambhavami Yuge Yuge' wraps up shooting

BENGALURU : 'Sambhavami Yuge Yuge' draws its title from a timeless verse in the Bhagavad Gita where Lord Krishna makes a statement that means, “I manifest myself in every age, whenever there is a decline in righteousness and rise in unrighteousness.” This powerful declaration of divine intervention serves as the philosophical backbone of the film. The project with Jay Shetty as the lead is produced by Pratibha under the Rajalakshmi Entertainment banner and directed by Chetan Chandrashekhar Shetty.

Chetan Chandrashekhar, who not only directed the film but also wrote its screenplay and dialogue, is said to have incorporated elements inspired by the aforesaid verse. According to Chetan Shetty, the film weaves together threads of thriller, action, romance, and deep-seated emotions, offering a comprehensive entertainment package.

The film’s production phase wrapped up in and around Channapatna, and the team is currently busy with post-production activities and has unveiled a character motion poster. Alongside Jay Shetty, the film features Nisha Rajput as the female lead, with a supporting cast including Pramod Shetty, Sudharani, Bhavya, Ashok Kumar, Madhura Gowda, Abhay Puneeth, Bala Rajawadi, and Ashwin Hasan.

Music plays a pivotal role in 'Sambhavami Yuge Yuge', with four songs composed by Puran Shettigar. The film’s background score is by Prankrin Rakhi, with editing by Ravish Atmaram and cinematography by Raju Hemmigepura.