Shithil Poojary set to debut as antagonist in Karavalli

Shithil G Poojary, a Kannadiga from the coastal belt based out of Dubai, is all set to mark his debut in Gurudatha Ganiga’s directorial, Karavalli. Hailing from Mangalore, the debutant has earned accolades such as Mr Dubai 2019, Best People’s Choice Dubai, and Best Physique Dubai, among other international awards. He has chosen to play the role of the antagonist in this action-packed drama and will be seen in a face-off with Dynamic Prince, Prajwal Devaraj.

Reportedly, Gurudatha, who was looking for a new face, selected Shithil through auditions in Dubai. The actor, set to play a character named Wali, has completed the first phase of shooting. Karavalli will be Prajwal Devaraj’s 40th film and will feature Sampada as the female lead. Produced by Gurudatha Ganiga Films in association with VK Films, Karavalli has a plotline written by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, along with the director, who is also producing the film. Sachin Basrur is composing the music for the film.