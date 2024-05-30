Multilingual actor Jayaram to join Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1

Noted Malayalam actor Jayaram, who is recognised widely for his roles in films across South India, made his Kannada debut with Srini’s Ghost alongside Shivarajkumar. The actor, who is part of upcoming Tamil films like Dhanush’s Raayan and Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time is now gearing up for his second Kannada venture, Kantara: Chapter 1, helmed by Rishab Shetty.

The ambitious multilingual project is currently in production and Jayaram is said to be playing a pivotal role. However, Hombale Films is yet to make an official statement regarding Jayaram’s involvement in the project.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and the production team has temporarily relocated to Kundapura for filming where the outdoor scenes will be shot amidst lush forests. Meanwhile, the team behind Kantara has planned to revolutionise Indian cinema with the film’s grandeur. Featuring an expansive custom-built set in Kundapura—comparable in scale to Ramoji Film City—the 200x200 foot marvel boasts state-of-the-art amenities like air conditioning, a dubbing studio, and an editing suite, catering to all production needs.

Helmed by director and lead actor Rishab Shetty, who has written the story along with writers Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru, the film will feature music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. A few actors from the original film are also expected to reprise their roles in this pan-India project.