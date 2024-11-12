'Gumti' is about remembering where we come from and what we stand for: Vikas S Shetty

'Gumti', the upcoming film directed by Sandesh Shetty Ajri, is set to introduce audiences to the vibrant-yet-lesser-known traditions of the Kudubi community from Karnataka’s coastal region. Named after a traditional musical instrument, the Gumti, the film recently released its trailer, offering a sneak peek into the community's unique culture, with the instrument at the heart of it all.

Set against the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, Gumti is not just about an ancient instrument; it’s a deep dive into the customs, values, and way of life of the Kudubi people. The film explores both their folk art and the challenges they face in preserving their culture amid modern pressures. "Gumti refers to an ancient musical instrument passed down through generations," explained the film’s team. "It represents the connection between the community and its heritage."

Director Sandesh Shetty Ajri, who also stars in the film, explained at the event, "The film showcases the importance of folk music, family, and community in the Kudubi people's lives, and it explores the emotional conflict when tradition clashes with modernity."

Producer Vikas S Shetty, who has a personal connection to the story, shared, "This film is a tribute to the Kudubi community and their untold story. We’ve worked hard to make it authentic, and I’m confident it will deeply resonate with audiences."

The film’s key theme is the tension between tradition and modernity, as the Kudubi community struggles to hold onto their heritage while adapting to change. "It’s a universal story about preserving culture in an ever-evolving world," added Sandesh Shetty.

With a cast led by Vaishnavi Nadig and stunning cinematography by Anish D'Souza, 'Gumti' will be a heartfelt celebration of culture, family, and identity. "It’s about remembering where we come from and what we stand for," summed up producer Vikas Shetty, as the makers are targeting a release date in December.