‘My Maryade Prashne character is an epitome of a spoilt brat’

Maryade Prashne, which brings Bengaluru’s multifaceted social landscape to the forefront, presents a fresh narrative on screen. Set in the heart of the city, the film, directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, delves into the reality of the middle-class experience, represented by Sunil Rao, Poornachandra Mysuru, Rakesh Adiga, and Teju Belawadi. It also paints a vivid picture of the high life.
Produced by Pradeepa’s Sakkath Studio, the film takes us on a ride through the vibrant neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, exploring the city’s stark social contrasts through the eyes of its three central characters, played by Shravan, Shine Shetty, and Prabhu Mundkur. In their conversations with CE, the actors reveal the divisions that define the city’s social fabric.
Shravan, who recently garnered attention for his role in Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, steps into a character far removed from his screen persona as a stoner. In Maryade Prashne, he plays PK, a man who returns from abroad and finds himself increasingly disillusioned with the world around him.
“I am that Indian who has gone abroad and now finds fault in everything he sees in his own country,” Shravan says, reflecting on the complexity of his character. “PK is someone who lives the good life, yet his insatiable desire for more and his involvement in a scuffle reveal his true, often unpleasant nature.”
Shine Shetty, known for his street-smart charm, plays Shetty, a character who embodies the hustle of Bengaluru’s working class. Coming from a modest background, Shetty dreams of entering the circles of the rich and powerful. “Shetty is the kind of guy who, though humble in his origins, constantly strives to be a part of high society.
He surrounds himself with wealthy friends, but he’s no fool. His drive to rise above his circumstances makes him a hustler at heart,” Shine Shetty shares. “He’s not afraid to blur the lines of morality to achieve his dreams. It’s a character with layers that I think a lot of people will relate to, especially those who are always looking to break free from their socio-economic confines.”
And then there’s Prabhu Mundkur, known for his usually lovable roles, who takes a sharp turn with his portrayal of Rocky, a character with a darker side. A rich, entitled youth from an affluent Bengaluru family, Rocky feels that money is the ultimate power. “Rocky is a classic example of a spoilt brat who believes that his wealth entitles him to anything and everything.
He has no regard for anyone else, and he uses his status to dominate his world. It was challenging for me to step into the shoes of a character so different from anything I’ve done before. The darker shades of Rocky gave me the chance to explore the complexities of privilege and arrogance,” concludes Prabhu Mundkur.