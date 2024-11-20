‘My Maryade Prashne character is an epitome of a spoilt brat’

Maryade Prashne, which brings Bengaluru’s multifaceted social landscape to the forefront, presents a fresh narrative on screen. Set in the heart of the city, the film, directed by Nagaraj Somayaji, delves into the reality of the middle-class experience, represented by Sunil Rao, Poornachandra Mysuru, Rakesh Adiga, and Teju Belawadi. It also paints a vivid picture of the high life.

Produced by Pradeepa’s Sakkath Studio, the film takes us on a ride through the vibrant neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, exploring the city’s stark social contrasts through the eyes of its three central characters, played by Shravan, Shine Shetty, and Prabhu Mundkur. In their conversations with CE, the actors reveal the divisions that define the city’s social fabric.

Shravan, who recently garnered attention for his role in Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, steps into a character far removed from his screen persona as a stoner. In Maryade Prashne, he plays PK, a man who returns from abroad and finds himself increasingly disillusioned with the world around him.

“I am that Indian who has gone abroad and now finds fault in everything he sees in his own country,” Shravan says, reflecting on the complexity of his character. “PK is someone who lives the good life, yet his insatiable desire for more and his involvement in a scuffle reveal his true, often unpleasant nature.”

Shine Shetty, known for his street-smart charm, plays Shetty, a character who embodies the hustle of Bengaluru’s working class. Coming from a modest background, Shetty dreams of entering the circles of the rich and powerful. “Shetty is the kind of guy who, though humble in his origins, constantly strives to be a part of high society.