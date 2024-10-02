Jay makes his leap into Hollywood with his debut film, 'Mia II'

For over 12 years, Jay has journeyed through the multifaceted world of cinema, honing his craft under various directors in Kannada. He is embarking on a new journey as an independent feature film director with a Hollywood production titled Mia II. The film has a predominantly English-speaking cast and technical crew.
Shot over an intense 40-day schedule in the vibrant streets of Bangkok, Mia II is described as an exploration of grief, love, and the supernatural, with a narrative that takes us into the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship. The film, written by Jay as well as produced by Vivek Bandi and Tirumalaraju Varma under the J2 Leisure Filming Thailand banner, is in post-production. The makers aim for a worldwide release on December 25.
When asked why he chose to helm an English-language film as his inaugural project, Jay offers a refreshing perspective. “If we don’t find what we seek in our immediate surroundings, it’s only natural to look beyond our borders to fulfil our aspirations,” he explains. “My journey has involved frequent travels for business, to Bangkok and Thailand, and while film direction has always been my passion, I found it best to express that passion in English.”
Mia II tells the story of a mother and daughter who encounter paranormal events after moving into a new home. With a blend of horror and emotions, the film invites into their struggles to overcome loss while confronting malevolent forces, according to the makers. “The theme of motherhood is universal,” Jay asserts. “A mother is someone who sacrifices everything for her children. This was the emotional core I wanted to explore—it’s a story that resonates globally.”
In addition to directing, Jay has worked on the screenplay and dialogues, crafting a narrative that bridges cultures and speaks to the shared experiences of families worldwide. The film stars Kim in the titular role as Mia, with Bruna portraying her mother. The ensemble cast includes Sunny D, Vova, and Josh, each bringing their own flair to the film, reveals Jay.
The technical team behind Mia II is as diverse as its cast. Music for the film is composed by San Page, who has also managed sound mixing and mastering, and its editing is by Swamy. The lyrics to the film’s songs are penned by Denmark’s Palle Hasling Jakobsen, with bass contributions from Canadian musician Ian. Cinematography is handled by Naveen Kumar, known for his work on Shokiwala, Buddhivantha 2, and Terror, adding another layer of expertise to this ambitious project.
Jay aims to connect the film with audiences through themes of love and sacrifice. As post-production wraps up and the release date nears, he describes Mia II as a film that blends horror with deep emotion. “My leap into making a Hollywood film isn’t just a career move; it’s a meaningful first step in my film journey,” the director concludes.