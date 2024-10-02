Jay makes his leap into Hollywood with his debut film, 'Mia II'

For over 12 years, Jay has journeyed through the multifaceted world of cinema, honing his craft under various directors in Kannada. He is embarking on a new journey as an independent feature film director with a Hollywood production titled Mia II. The film has a predominantly English-speaking cast and technical crew.

Shot over an intense 40-day schedule in the vibrant streets of Bangkok, Mia II is described as an exploration of grief, love, and the supernatural, with a narrative that takes us into the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship. The film, written by Jay as well as produced by Vivek Bandi and Tirumalaraju Varma under the J2 Leisure Filming Thailand banner, is in post-production. The makers aim for a worldwide release on December 25.

When asked why he chose to helm an English-language film as his inaugural project, Jay offers a refreshing perspective. “If we don’t find what we seek in our immediate surroundings, it’s only natural to look beyond our borders to fulfil our aspirations,” he explains. “My journey has involved frequent travels for business, to Bangkok and Thailand, and while film direction has always been my passion, I found it best to express that passion in English.”

Mia II tells the story of a mother and daughter who encounter paranormal events after moving into a new home. With a blend of horror and emotions, the film invites into their struggles to overcome loss while confronting malevolent forces, according to the makers. “The theme of motherhood is universal,” Jay asserts. “A mother is someone who sacrifices everything for her children. This was the emotional core I wanted to explore—it’s a story that resonates globally.”