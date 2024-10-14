It’s been 25 years since I’ve watched a film: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Recently, at the event of the upcoming film Thamate, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled the film’s showreel featuring politician and producer-turned-actor, Madan Patel. During the occasion, DKS made a surprising confession: he hadn’t watched a single film in 25 years. “Despite running theatres, somehow, I haven’t found the time to watch a film,” he admitted.

Shivakumar, who once operated touring talkies, expressed genuine enthusiasm about Thamate, stating that he intends to watch the entire movie when his schedule allows. After enjoying a captivating 30-minute preview, he praised the film, saying, “It’s very good. I will definitely watch the full film soon.”

Thamate centres around the life of a tamate musician from a rural village—an aspect that connected deeply with Shivakumar. He extended his heartfelt wishes for the film’s success, highlighting its cultural significance.

Madan Patel, who serves as both actor and producer, shared the journey of Thamate, revealing that it originated from a novel he wrote a few years ago. “Now my son, Mayur Patel, has brought it to life on screen,” he explained. He further went on to express his gratitude to DK Shivakumar for attending the event despite his busy schedule.

Reflecting on the adaptation process, Mayur Patel spoke about his dream of transforming his father’s literary work into a film. He recounted the pivotal moment when he encouraged Madan to take on the lead role, marking his debut as a prominent actor.

Thamate has already made the rounds at various film festivals, and the makers are planning to release the film soon.