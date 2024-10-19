K Manju collaborates with director Smile Sreenu for 44th project as a producer

Noted Kannada producer K Manju has officially announced his 44th film, teaming up with director Smile Sreenu for this new venture. Manju, celebrated for successful films like Raja Huli and Rama Shama Bhama, aims to take this project to a national audience.

Director Smile Sreenu, known for his unique ability to blend mass appeal with meaningful storytelling, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. “This project has been in the works for a while, and now it’s finally happening,” he said. “It’s inspired by a real-life personality who has made a significant social impact, and we’re committed to showcasing that story.”

K Manju, who also has a wealth of experience in distribution, believes their partnership will enhance the project’s reach. “Working with Smile Sreenu is an exciting opportunity. His creative vision combined with my distribution experience will help us achieve national recognition,” he shared.

Currently, the film is in the scripting phase, with more details about the cast and technical team expected soon.