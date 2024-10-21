'Jai Kisan' Kannada remake of Marati film 'Kaasra', set to release on November 7

Jai Kisan, the Kannada version of the Marathi film Kaasra, is set to hit theatres on November 7. Originally out in Marathi in May 2024, Jai Kisan is written and produced by Ravi Nagpure, who hails from Maharashtra. The film explores the challenges farmers face while promoting modern agricultural practices.

At a recent media interaction, Ravi Nagpure shared his excitement about the Kannada release, stating, "The story of this film about a farmer is compelling. After its successful release in Marathi, I felt it deserved a Kannada version as well."

Ravi, a farmer's son, spoke about his connection to the story: "I have closely witnessed the struggles of farmers. I want to challenge the belief that farmers shouldn't marry their daughters to other farmers. Educated individuals should embrace farming, as modern agriculture offers many opportunities. This message is central to the film's story."

The film features an educated protagonist who turns to farming out of necessity, aiming to present a family-friendly narrative. Director Vikas Vilas Misaal praised Nagpure's work, saying, "The story written by Ravi Nagpure is exceptional, and I had the privilege of directing it. Janmejay Telang and Tanvi Sawant have done a great job as the lead actors."

Lead actor Janmejay Telang, who plays a character dedicated to fulfilling his brother's dream through modern farming techniques, remarked, "My character serves as a role model for others through modern agricultural practices." Actor Tanvi Sawant added, "I am proud of my role in the film and believe it carries a powerful message."