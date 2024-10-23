'Mooka Jeeva', inspired by JM Prahlad’s novel, hits theatres this week

Mooka Jeeva, a film inspired by JM Prahlad's novel, is all set to hit theatres this week. Set against the backdrop of a struggling family in a rural village, the plot weaves through the harsh realities of life, culminating in the bustling city. Directed by Srinath Vasishta, the film stars Bigg Boss Season 10 winner Karthik Mahesh in the lead role. It speaks about the spirit of human resilience and the quest for independence amidst adversity.

Mooka Jeeva is about a family grappling with their challenging circumstances. With the father absent and the mother striving to raise her two children—a son and a daughter—life presents its challenges.

The daughter faces societal pressures regarding marriage, yet she hesitates to leave her mother’s side due to their precarious situation. The son, Shreekanth, serves as the protagonist; his journey is particularly compelling as he navigates life as a deaf and mute person, highlighting the struggles and triumphs of differently-abled individuals.

What sets Mooka Jeeva apart is its bold approach to storytelling. “Rather than framing disabilities as shortcomings, Mooka Jeeva highlights its characters, showcasing their strength and determination to live fully and authentically alongside their peers. This tale not only resonates with the differently-abled community but also invites audiences to rethink societal norms and expectations,” says director Srinath Vasishta.

Produced by M Venkatesh and Manjula through A V Entertainment, Mooka Jeeva also features Shreeharsha, Apoorva Shree, Meghashree, Girish Vaidyanathan, Ramesh Pandit, and Venkatachal, along with Srinath Vasishta himself.