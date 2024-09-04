Novel-based film 'Anna' gets a release date

In an era where adaptations of short stories and novels are becoming less common, director Islahuddin is adapting the evocative narrative of Hanuru Chennappa's novel for the big screen with a film titled Anna.

Slated for release on September 6, this Kannada film offers an insightful look into rural life, focussing on the disappearance of a young boy during a fair and its impact on his community. Filmed in the picturesque locations of Chamarajanagar, MM Hills, and Mandya, Anna explores the crucial role of rice in rural areas and the far-reaching effects of its scarcity.

“Initially, I was not supposed to direct Anna, but circumstances led me to take on the role,” says Islahuddin. “The film captures the remarkable within the ordinary, focussing on a farmer, a mother, and their community in the 1980s,” the director notes.

Hanuru Chennappa, the author of Anna, shares the inspiration behind the story: “I wrote Anna in 2004, inspired by my experiences in Chamarajanagar. I encountered a situation where a boy went missing for six months and returned only after his family promised to cook rice for him. This experience inspired me to explore how scarcity influences people’s lives.”

Produced by Basavaraju S under the Gagan Pictures banner, Anna features a talented cast including Sampath Maitreya, Bala Rajawadi, Padmasree Mahale, and Bhuvana Mysuru, with Master Nandan playing a pivotal role. The film will feature music composed by Nagensh Kandegala and cinematography by Madhu Sugata.