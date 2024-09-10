‘I’m thrilled and honoured to adapt Poornachandra Tejaswi’s novel Jugari Cross for the silver screen’

In a move that has thrilled Kannada literature fans, director Gurudatha Ganiga has officially announced the adaptation of the iconic Kannada novel Jugari Cross by KP Poornachandra Tejaswi. The announcement was made on the birthday of the legendary author.

Over the years, many have attempted to adapt Jugari Cross for the screen. The first effort was by director Kodlu Ramakrishna, who envisioned a film featuring Shivrajkumar and Soundarya in the lead roles. This attempt, however, did not materialise. Later, TS Nagabharana took on the challenge, initiating the project with Chiranjeevi Sarja and conducting a ceremonial muhurat. Unfortunately, this version also did not proceed beyond the initial stages.

Now, Gurudatha Ganiga, known for his directorial ventures Ambi Ning Vyaasaytho and the upcoming Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Karavali, is all set to adapt the much-acclaimed novel. “A lot of actors and directors have attempted to adapt Tejaswi’s novel into a film, but it never came to fruition,” Gurudatha says in an exclusive interview with CE. “I’m ecstatic to have finally acquired the rights and am honoured to bring this cherished story to the big screen.”

Jugari Cross is celebrated for its compelling narrative set in the lush Western Ghats. The novel explores pressing themes such as wildlife poaching, theft, and the dark side of human exploitation of natural resources. Its vivid portrayal of these issues makes it an essential read and a relevant story for today’s audience.

Gurudatha Ganiga chose to unveil the project on Tejaswi’s birthday to honor the author’s remarkable contribution to Kannada literature. “We wanted to make the announcement on this special day to pay tribute to Tejaswi’s legacy,” Gurudatha explains. “It’s not just a significant moment for me, but for all fans of his work.”