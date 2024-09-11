'Daiji' is a psychological horror thriller based on a real incident

Previously, we reported that Ramesh Arvind's 106th film has been titled Daiji, and will be directed by Akash Srivatsa. With plans to shoot crucial portions abroad, the makers of the film have now finalised Canada as the location. The film is set to go on floors soon.

Daiji film marks the third collaboration between Ramesh and Akash, following Shivaji Surathkal 1 and 2. The makers of the psychological horror thriller have unveiled a new look poster of Ramesh Aravind from the film on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

In conversation with CE, Akash revealed that Daiji is based on a real incident that happened to producer Ravi Kashyap. He also provided an update on the film's progress, mentioning that like his previous film Shivaji Surathkal, Daiji is also expected to become a franchise.

Ramesh Aravind, known for his diverse film roles, has expressed his interest in exploring different genres. He discussed how Daiji, a horror film, explores the fear of the supernatural—something he believes is a common fear among people. The film delves into how an ordinary person or family man reacts to supernatural elements. Ramesh, with his previous experiences in horror films like Apathamitra and the upcoming Bhairadevi, is eager to take on the challenge of playing a possessed character.

The film, produced under the Vibha Kashyap Productions banner, features cinematography by Anup J Kat. The makers are still finalising the technicians and the rest of the cast, including the female lead.